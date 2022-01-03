Kathmandu Valley Logs 184 COVID-19 Cases

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 137 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 9709 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 184 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Of the new 184 infections, 140 in Kathmandu, 16 Bhaktapur, and 28 in Lalitpur.

With 291 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Monday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked 829277.