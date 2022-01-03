Weather Analysis For January 2

There will be partly cloudy throughout the country.

Indian Metrological Department's Forecasting

According to Indian Meteorological Department, two consecutive active Western Disturbances and their induced systems (03-06 Jan 2022 and 07-09 Jan 2022) with moisture incursion from the Arabian Sea likely to affect Northwest & adjoining central India during the next 7 days

A fresh active Western Disturbance and its associated induced cyclonic circulation will very likely affect Northwest Indian from 03rd January 2022. Under its influence, i) Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall/snowfall during 03rd to 07th with the possibility of isolated heavy falls over Jammu & Kashmir on 04th & 05th January 2022 and over Himachal Pradesh & Uttarakhand on 05th January 2022.

Isolated Hailstorms are also likely over Jammu & Kashmir on 04th & 05th January and over Himachal Pradesh & Uttarakhand on 05th January 2022 ii) Scattered to fairly widespread Light/moderate rainfall is likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, north Rajasthan & West Uttar Pradesh during 05th to 07th and light isolated rainfall is also likely over west Madhya Pradesh on 05th January 2022.

Outlook & advisory till 09th January: Under the influence of Another active Western Disturbance and its induced system during 07-09 January, rainfall/snowfall activity likely increase over Western Himalayan Region during 07-09 January (with the possibility of isolated heavy falls on 8th January) and scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall/Thunderstorm over plains of northwest and adjoining central India during 07-09 January 2022 with isolated heavy rains & hailstorm likely over Rajasthan and adjoining areas of West Madhya Pradesh on 08th and over Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh on 09th January