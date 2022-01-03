Weather Analysis For January 2

Weather Forecast For January 2

Jan. 3, 2022, 7:40 a.m.

There will be partly cloudy throughout the country.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly cloudy throughout the country.

Indian Metrological Department's Forecasting

According to Indian Meteorological Department, two consecutive active Western Disturbances and their induced systems (03-06 Jan 2022 and 07-09 Jan 2022) with moisture incursion from the Arabian Sea likely to affect Northwest & adjoining central India during the next 7 days

A fresh active Western Disturbance and its associated induced cyclonic circulation will very likely affect Northwest Indian from 03rd January 2022. Under its influence, i) Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall/snowfall during 03rd to 07th with the possibility of isolated heavy falls over Jammu & Kashmir on 04th & 05th January 2022 and over Himachal Pradesh & Uttarakhand on 05th January 2022.

Isolated Hailstorms are also likely over Jammu & Kashmir on 04th & 05th January and over Himachal Pradesh & Uttarakhand on 05th January 2022 ii) Scattered to fairly widespread Light/moderate rainfall is likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, north Rajasthan & West Uttar Pradesh during 05th to 07th and light isolated rainfall is also likely over west Madhya Pradesh on 05th January 2022.

Outlook & advisory till 09th January: Under the influence of Another active Western Disturbance and its induced system during 07-09 January, rainfall/snowfall activity likely increase over Western Himalayan Region during 07-09 January (with the possibility of isolated heavy falls on 8th January) and scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall/Thunderstorm over plains of northwest and adjoining central India during 07-09 January 2022 with isolated heavy rains & hailstorm likely over Rajasthan and adjoining areas of West Madhya Pradesh on 08th and over Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh on 09th January

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Journalists Detention Makes A 'New Record' In 2021
Jan 03, 2022
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 137 COVID-19 Cases
Jan 02, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 213 New Cases, 209 Recoveries And 2 Deaths
Jan 02, 2022
Seven People Have Died And Several Other Injured In A Bus Accident In Palpa
Jan 02, 2022
Poudel, Gachhedar, Singh, Sujata, Nidhi and Sitaula Are Nominated To NC Central Committee
Jan 02, 2022

More on Weather

Weather Forecast For January 2 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day ago
Weather Forecast For January 1 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days ago
Weather Forecast For December 31 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days ago
Weather Forecast For December 30 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 22 hours ago
Weather To Improve From Thursday By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 12 hours ago
Weather Forecast For December 29 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 23 hours ago

The Latest

Journalists Detention Makes A 'New Record' In 2021 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 03, 2022
Messi Tests Positive For The Coronavirus By Agencies Jan 03, 2022
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 137 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 02, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 213 New Cases, 209 Recoveries And 2 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 02, 2022
Seven People Have Died And Several Other Injured In A Bus Accident In Palpa By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 02, 2022
Delhi logs 2,716 new Covid-19 Cases, Highest Since May 21 By Agencies Jan 02, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 10, Dec.24, 2021 (Poush 09,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 09, Dec.10, 2021 (Mangshir 24,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 08, Nov. 19, 2021 (Mangshir 03, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 07, Oct. 29, 2021 (Kartik 12, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75