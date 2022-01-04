COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 355 New Cases, 263 Recoveries And 3 Deaths

With 355 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Tuesday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked 829632.

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 7794Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 355 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

The Ministry said that out of 1535 antigen tests done on the last day, the virus infection was detected in 38 people.

There are 5094 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, 260 are admitted to various institutional isolation while 4834 patients are placed in home isolation.

Of the active patients, 88 are admitted to the ICU and 25 are under treatment with the ventilator facility.

Meanwhile, 263 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 812,937 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 98 per cent.

The MoHP on Tuesday added 3 COVID-19 related fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 11,601.