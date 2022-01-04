Prachanda Elected CPN (Maoist Centre) Chair

Incumbent Chairperson of the CPN (Maoist Centre) Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' has been re-elected chairperson of the party unopposed. Prachanda was elected unopposed as the chairperson by the first meeting of the new central committee of the party held at the Heritage Garden at Sanepa Heights in Lalitpur this afternoon, according to central member Himal Sharma.

The proposal to elect Prachanda as the party chair was made by leader Narayan Kaji Shrestha and seconded by leader Krishna Bahadur Mahara reports RSS.

The proposal was unanimously approved by the members of the central committee. After being elected unopposed as the chairperson, Prachanda addressed the Central Committee meeting.

According to RSS, the meeting of the Maoist Central Committee began after the swearing-in of the newly elected central members. The meeting will decide on the office bearers other than the chairperson.

Apart from one chair, the party's executive committee comprises one senior vice-chair, six vice-chairs, one general secretary, two deputy general secretaries, three secretaries and one treasurer.