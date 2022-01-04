Weather Forecast For January 4

There will be Partly to generally cloudy in Province 1, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province..
According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly to generally cloudy in Province 1, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and Partly cloudy in rest of the country.
