Nepal And France Signed An Agreement To Facilitate Alliance Française de Kathmandu

Nepal And France Signed An Agreement

Jan. 5, 2022, 3:52 p.m.

Nepal And France signed an agreement facilitating the services of Alliance Française de Kathmandu (French Cultural Centre.

Foreign Secretary Bharat Raj Paudyal and French Ambassador to Nepal Gilles Bourbao signed the agreement. This will facilitate the services of Alliance Française de Kathmandu (French Cultural Centre). According to the Foreign Ministry of Nepal, it is an important step in further promoting cultural and educational linkages between

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 370 New Cases, 239 Recoveries And 3 Deaths
Jan 05, 2022
Israeli Embassy To Nepal Supported Schools To Collect Used Batteries For Recycling
Jan 05, 2022
Ruling Party Alliance File Joint Candidates Against CPN-UML In National Assembly Elections
Jan 05, 2022
Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2022: Date, Significance And Importance
Jan 05, 2022
Intense Western Disturbance To Affect Nepal From 7-9 January
Jan 05, 2022

More on National

Israeli Embassy To Nepal Supported Schools To Collect Used Batteries For Recycling By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 27 minutes ago
Charimaya Tamang And Shailendra Prasad Harijan Received National Human Rights Award By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 8 hours ago
MELAMCHI PROJECT Uncertain Again By A Correspondent 1 week, 1 day ago
PANAUTI Past and Present By A Correspondent 1 week, 2 days ago
Nepal Is Celebrating Senior Citizen's Day, What Are There In Act By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 3 days ago
Mayors Are Committed In The Reconstruction And Promotion Of Cultural Heritages By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 4 days ago

The Latest

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 370 New Cases, 239 Recoveries And 3 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 05, 2022
Ruling Party Alliance File Joint Candidates Against CPN-UML In National Assembly Elections By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 05, 2022
Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2022: Date, Significance And Importance By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 05, 2022
North Korea Fires A Ballistic Missile By Agencies Jan 05, 2022
Intense Western Disturbance To Affect Nepal From 7-9 January By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 05, 2022
Diksha KC Wins Mrs. Nepal World Tittle By Agencies Jan 04, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 10, Dec.24, 2021 (Poush 09,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 09, Dec.10, 2021 (Mangshir 24,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 08, Nov. 19, 2021 (Mangshir 03, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 07, Oct. 29, 2021 (Kartik 12, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75