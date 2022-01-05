Ruling Party Alliance File Joint Candidates Against CPN-UML In National Assembly Elections

Ruling Party Alliance File Joint Candidates Against CPN-UML In National Assembly Elections

Jan. 5, 2022, 8:20 a.m.

Nine political parties including five from the ruling coalition have filed nominations for the National Assembly election slated for January 26.

Shaligram Sharma Paudel, spokesperson of the Election Commission, Nepal, informed that the parties that have filed candidacy for NA election are Nepali Congress, CPN (Maoist Center), CPN (Unified Socialist), Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP), and Rashtriya Janamorcha.

Similarly, CPN (UML), Rashtriya Janata Party, Nepal Workers, and Peasants Party, and Lokatantrik Party have also filed nominations.

According to spokesperson Paudel, nine parties have filed 43 nominations for 19 seats in the NA.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2022: Date, Significance And Importance
Jan 05, 2022
Intense Western Disturbance To Affect Nepal From 7-9 January
Jan 05, 2022
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 222 COVID-19 Cases
Jan 04, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 355 New Cases, 263 Recoveries And 3 Deaths
Jan 04, 2022
Two Consecutive Active Western Disturbances To Bring, Rain, Fog And Snow In Nepal
Jan 04, 2022

More on Politics

Prachanda Elected CPN (Maoist Centre) Chair By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 1 hour ago
Maoist Center Concluded 8th General Convention, Electing 236 CC Members By Agencies 2 days, 1 hour ago
Poudel, Gachhedar, Singh, Sujata, Nidhi and Sitaula Are Nominated To NC Central Committee By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 1 hour ago
BP’s National Conciliation: Relevant Ideology For Irrelevant Party By Keshab Poudel 4 days, 16 hours ago
Nepal Communist Party Maoist-Center Eighth General Convention Begins By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 2 days ago
NEPALI CONGRESS Demise Of Koirala Legacy By Keshab Poudel 1 week, 2 days ago

The Latest

Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2022: Date, Significance And Importance By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 05, 2022
North Korea Fires A Ballistic Missile By Agencies Jan 05, 2022
Intense Western Disturbance To Affect Nepal From 7-9 January By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 05, 2022
Diksha KC Wins Mrs. Nepal World Tittle By Agencies Jan 04, 2022
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 222 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 04, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 355 New Cases, 263 Recoveries And 3 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 04, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 10, Dec.24, 2021 (Poush 09,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 09, Dec.10, 2021 (Mangshir 24,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 08, Nov. 19, 2021 (Mangshir 03, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 07, Oct. 29, 2021 (Kartik 12, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75