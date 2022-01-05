Ruling Party Alliance File Joint Candidates Against CPN-UML In National Assembly Elections

Nine political parties including five from the ruling coalition have filed nominations for the National Assembly election slated for January 26.

Shaligram Sharma Paudel, spokesperson of the Election Commission, Nepal, informed that the parties that have filed candidacy for NA election are Nepali Congress, CPN (Maoist Center), CPN (Unified Socialist), Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP), and Rashtriya Janamorcha.

Similarly, CPN (UML), Rashtriya Janata Party, Nepal Workers, and Peasants Party, and Lokatantrik Party have also filed nominations.

According to spokesperson Paudel, nine parties have filed 43 nominations for 19 seats in the NA.