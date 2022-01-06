COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 478 New Cases 271 Recoveries And 1 Death

Jan. 6, 2022, 5:56 p.m.

With 478 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Thursday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked 830480.

According to the Ministry of Health and Population said in 7279 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 478 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

The Ministry said that out of 4890 antigen tests done on the last day, the virus infection was detected in 62 people.

There are 5431 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, 362 are admitted to various institutional isolation while 5069 patients are placed in home isolation.

The Ministry said that of the active patients, 79 are admitted to the ICU and 14 are under treatment with the ventilator facility.

Meanwhile, 271 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 813447 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 97.95 percent.

The MoHP on Thursday added one COVID-19 related fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 11,602.

