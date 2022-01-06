North Korea Test-Fires Hypersonic Missile

North Korea Test-Fires Hypersonic Missile

Jan. 6, 2022, 7:53 a.m.

North Korea's state-run media have confirmed the country test-fired a hypersonic missile on Wednesday.

The ruling Workers' Party newspaper, Rodong Sinmun, stated that the country's Academy of Defense Science carried out the test. The paper ran a photo showing a mobile launcher firing a single missile. It reported that the missile flew 700 kilometers and hit its intended target.

South Korean military officials said the launch took place in Jagang Province and the missile flew toward the sea.

Hypersonic missiles are designed to travel at five times the speed of sound. They can fly at low altitudes for long periods and change course in flight, which makes them difficult to detect and intercept.

The United States, Russia and China are among the countries that have developed hypersonic missiles. North Korea first launched one in September.

Last year North Korea introduced a five-year defense plan, which includes the development of various types of missiles. In October, it tested a submarine-launched ballistic missile.

