COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 696 New Cases 297 Recoveries And No Death

With 696 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Saturday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked 831748.

According to the Ministry of Health and Population said in 9762 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 696 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

The Ministry said that out of 3802 antigen tests done on the last day, the virus infection was detected in 248 people.

There are 6,140 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, 509 are admitted to various institutional isolation while 5,631 patients are placed in home isolation.

Of the active patients, 81 are admitted to the ICU and 14 are under treatment with the ventilator facility. Meanwhile, 297 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 814006 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 97.95 percent.

The MoHP on Saturday said that there are no more COVID-19 related fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 11,602.