Generally To Mostly Cloudy In Bagmati, Gandaki, Lumbini, Karnali And Sudur Pascihm

Jan. 8, 2022, 7:55 a.m.

It is very likely with fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall/snowfall over Sudurpaschim,Karnali and Gandaki Provinces till 9th January and decrease significantly thereafter.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be generally to mostly cloudy in Bagmati Province , Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pascihm Province and partly to generally cloudy in rest of the Provinces. Light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at many places of Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and at a few places of Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province.

There are chances of light to moderate snowfall at many places of the high mountaineous region.

