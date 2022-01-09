Weather Forecast For January 9

Weather Forecast For January 9

Jan. 9, 2022, 7:55 a.m.

Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at one or two places of rest of the provinces.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Generally cloudy in Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and partly to generally cloudy in rest of the Provinces.

Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at one or two places of rest of the provinces. There are chances of light to moderate snowfall at many places of the high mountaineous region.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Pakistan Snowstorm Traps 1,000s Of Cars, 22 Dead
Jan 09, 2022
PM Deuba Sits In Self-Isolation Following Prachanda Tests Positive For Covid-19
Jan 08, 2022
Kathmandu Valley Logs 481 COVID-19 Cases
Jan 08, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 696 New Cases 297 Recoveries And No Death
Jan 08, 2022
Generally To Mostly Cloudy In Bagmati, Gandaki, Lumbini, Karnali And Sudur Pascihm
Jan 08, 2022

More on Weather

Dense Fog In Province 2 And Plain In Province 1 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 1 hour ago
Light To Moderate Rain Is Likely To Occur Some Places of Bagmai Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 1 hour ago
Intense Western Disturbance To Affect Nepal From 7-9 January By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 1 hour ago
Two Consecutive Active Western Disturbances To Bring, Rain, Fog And Snow In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days ago
Weather Forecast For January 4 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 1 hour ago
Weather Analysis For January 3 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 1 hour ago

The Latest

Nepalese Frontline HealthWorkers To Receive Booster Short From Third Week Of January By Agencies Jan 09, 2022
Delhi Reports Over 20,000 Fresh Covid-19 Cases, Positivity Rate At 19.6% By Agencies Jan 09, 2022
Pakistan Snowstorm Traps 1,000s Of Cars, 22 Dead By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 09, 2022
PM Deuba Sits In Self-Isolation Following Prachanda Tests Positive For Covid-19 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 08, 2022
Kathmandu Valley Logs 481 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 08, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 696 New Cases 297 Recoveries And No Death By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 08, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 10, Dec.24, 2021 (Poush 09,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 09, Dec.10, 2021 (Mangshir 24,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 08, Nov. 19, 2021 (Mangshir 03, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 07, Oct. 29, 2021 (Kartik 12, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75