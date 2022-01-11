Weather Forecast For January 11

Weather Forecast For January 11

Jan. 11, 2022, 7:41 a.m.

There are chances of light snowfall at some places of the high mountaineous region.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly cloudy throughout the country. Light rain is likely to occur at one or two places of Province 1, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province. There are chances of light snowfall at one or two places of the eastern and western high mountaineous regions.

Indian Embassy Observed World Hindi Day
Jan 11, 2022
Nepal Government Announces To Shut Down The School Until January 29
Jan 10, 2022
Kathmandu Valley Logs 876 COVID-19 Cases
Jan 10, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 1357 New Cases 255 Recoveries And 2 Deaths
Jan 10, 2022
Weather Forecast For January 10
Jan 10, 2022

