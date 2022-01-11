Weather Forecast For January 11

There are chances of light snowfall at some places of the high mountaineous region.
According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly cloudy throughout the country. Light rain is likely to occur at one or two places of Province 1, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province. There are chances of light snowfall at one or two places of the eastern and western high mountaineous regions.
