Indian Embassy Kathmandu To Organize 3rd Connect [IN] Entrepreneurship Conclave

Jan. 12, 2022, 8:30 a.m.

Embassy of India in Kathmandu, in partnership with Clock-b Business Innovations Kathmandu, is organizing the 3rd edition of International Entrepreneurship Conclave – Connect [IN] on 05 February 2022 in Kathmandu.

The Conclave is also part of the year-long celebrations to mark 75 years of India’s independence under “AzaadikaAmritMahotsav”, under which the first-ever India@75 Ideathon is being planned from 27-29 January 2022.

In its previous two editions, Connect [IN] provided an enabling platform to young entrepreneurs, investors, venture capitalists and experts from Nepal and India to learn from and connect witheach other on a range of domains – from ideas to business models, problems to solutions, and businessesto funding. The 3rd edition aims at building upon the success of previous two editions to further cement the growing linkages between the startup ecosystems of India and Nepal.

This year, for the first time, as part of Connect [IN], the Embassy is also organizing an India@75 Ideathon from 27-29 January 2022. The Ideathon is aimed at engaging young minds of Nepal to find tech-enabled solutions to pressing challenges in four important domains which affect our day-to-day lives and also have salience in policymaking in both our countries. These four domains are:

a) Cross border commerce;

b) Agriculture marketplace;

c) Urban development;

d) Governance

The participants of India@75 Ideathon will be students of science, engineering, management and humanities based at Kathmandu-based universities and colleges. Over a period of three days, the participants will constitute inter-disciplinary teams on-site, undertake extensive brainstorming, collaboration and fieldwork and come with their own solutions to the problems identified in each of the above four domains. On 29 January 2022, a jury of eminent personalities will select the winning teams and announce awards.

Pre-event activation camps for the Connect [IN] Conclave were organized at various locations in Nepal, including at schools in Dang, Sarlahi and Sunsari districts. A video message from Ms. NamgyaKhampa, Deputy Chief of Mission, inviting youngsters to actively participate in the Conclave as well as the Ideathonis uploaded here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3JonjDJxQu0&t=9s

The Embassy looks forward to enthusiastic participation from Nepal’s young entrepreneurs, venture capitalists, innovators, students and media persons, both in Connect [IN] Conclave as well as the India@75 Ideathon.

The events will be held in accordance with Government of Nepal’s guidelines concerning the pandemic, as applicable at the time.

