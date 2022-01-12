Teach For Nepal receives The ‘Best Social Enterprise Award 2021’

Teach For Nepal (TFN) has won the best social enterprise award in The HRM awards for corporate excellence 2021. The award was organized by Corporate Club Nepal Pvt Ltd and the title sponsor of the program was Shivam Cements. The program was held at The Soaltee Kathmandu on January 7, 2021.

Teach For Nepal was awarded the Best Social Enterprise award for the exemplary work TFN has done to end the educational inequity in Nepal for the past ten years. TFN’s work has impacted the lives of thousands of children and aided in bridging the gap between private and public schools.

On behalf of the Teach For Nepal family (Fellows, Alumni, staff, partner schools, communities, and the board), Co-founder and CEO Swastika Shrestha, received the award. “This award is dedicated to all our supporters who have believed in our movement and continuously supported us for the past 10 years. Thank you all for motivating us and pushing us to do more and be more!”, said Shrestha after the award win.

Teach For Nepal, believes that at this time, more than ever, we need young people to explore ways to bridge the divide between the privileged and the socially and economically disenfranchised. This year's Fellowship application calls out to all youth leaders who believe in the possibility of solutions and opportunities for innovation in the grimmest of all moments.

The Prime Minister of Nepal Rt. Honorable Sher Bahadur Deuba was the chief guest of the program. The Prime Minister in his keynote speech mentioned the importance of the corporate sector to boost the economy of the country. The event saw several prominent figures from the various sectors of the country.

This was the first HRM award for corporate excellence. The purpose of the award was to celebrate excellence in various realms of corporate management. The winners were chosen by an independent jury led by Prof. Dr. Subash KC.

Youth leaders with demonstrated leadership potential, interest in social change, and growth mindset with content mastery in Science, Mathematics, Computer, and English are encouraged to apply for the Fellowship. More information about the Fellowship is available at: https://www.teachfornepal.org/tfn/.

On August 25, 2021, TFN announced the opening of the application for ‘Teach For Nepal Fellowship 2022’. The application closes on January 15, 2022. The goal is to recruit 100 outstanding youth leaders who will be the tenth batch of Teach of Nepal Fellows.