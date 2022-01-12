Weather Forecast For January 12

There are chances of light snowfall at a few places of the eastern and central high mountaineous regions
According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will partly cloudy in Sudur Pashchim Province and partly to generally cloudy in rest of the Provinces. Light rain is likely to occur at a few places of Province 1, Province 2, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province. There are chances of light snowfall at a few places of the eastern and central high mountaineous regions
