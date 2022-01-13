COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 2992 New Cases 271 Recoveries And 1 Death

With 2992 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Thrusday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked 841297.

According to the Ministry of Health and Population said in 10494 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 2992 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

The Ministry said that out of 4583 antigen tests done on the last day, the virus infection was detected in 631 people.

There are 14340 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, 837are admitted to various institutional isolation while 13503 patients are placed in home isolation. Of the active patients, 110 are admitted to the ICU and 25 are under treatment with the ventilator facility.

Meanwhile, 271 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. The total number of recovery reached to 815347

The MoHP on Thursday added one COVID-19 related fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 11,610.