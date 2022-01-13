Weather Forecast For January 13

Weather Forecast For January 13

Jan. 13, 2022, 7:45 a.m.

There are partly to generally cloudy throughout the country.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. There will be partly cloudy with chances of light snowfall at one or two places in central region including Bagmati Zone.

