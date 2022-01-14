COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 4204 New Cases 271 Recoveries And 3 Death

Jan. 14, 2022, 5:55 p.m.

With 4204 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Friday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked 845501.

According to the Ministry of Health and Population said in 13474 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 4204 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

The Ministry said that out of 4204 antigen tests done on the last day, the virus infection was detected in 883 people.

There are 18,235 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, 944 are admitted to various institutional isolation while 17,291 patients are placed in home isolation.

Of the active patients, 111 are admitted to the ICU and 25 are under treatment with the ventilator facility.

Meanwhile, 306 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 815,653 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 96.5 per cent.

The MoHP on Friday added three COVID-19 related fatality to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 11,613..

