Weather Forecast For January 14

Weather Forecast For January 14

Jan. 14, 2022, 7:15 a.m.

There are partly to generally cloudy throughout the country.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly cloudy in Province 1, Province 2 and Sudurpaschim Province and and mainly fair in rest of the country. Light rain is likely to occur at one or two places of Province 1.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

The Withdrawal Of Russian-Led Forces Has Begun
Jan 14, 2022
Kathmandu Valley Logs 1916 COVID-19 Cases
Jan 13, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 2992 New Cases 271 Recoveries And 1 Death
Jan 13, 2022
Tianjin Tests All Residents For COVID Second Time
Jan 13, 2022
Weather Forecast For January 13
Jan 13, 2022

More on Health

Kathmandu Valley Logs 1916 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 15 hours, 23 minutes ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 2992 New Cases 271 Recoveries And 1 Death By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 15 hours, 28 minutes ago
Vaccines Effective In Preventing Severe Death: WHO Director General By Agencies 1 day ago
Kathmandu Valley Logs 1538 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 14 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 2448 New Cases 278 Recoveries And 2 Death By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 15 hours ago
RISE OF OMICRON Health Under Strain By A Correspondent 1 day, 21 hours ago

The Latest

Remittance Inflows Declines By 6.8 Percent By Agencies Jan 14, 2022
India Logged 247,417 New Coronavirus Infections By Agencies Jan 14, 2022
The Withdrawal Of Russian-Led Forces Has Begun By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 14, 2022
North Korea Threatens To Take Action Against US By Agencies Jan 14, 2022
NATIONAL RECONCILIATION Relevant Forever By Keshab Poudel Jan 13, 2022
UNICEF Rights Advocates By A Correspondent Jan 13, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 11, Jan.07, 2022 (Poush 23,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 10, Dec.24, 2021 (Poush 09,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 09, Dec.10, 2021 (Mangshir 24,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 08, Nov. 19, 2021 (Mangshir 03, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75