Makar Sankranti: Thousands Throng Debghat Mela Amid Covid Surge

Amid the third wave of Covid, which is largely driven by the Omicron variant, lakhs of devotees arrived at Debghat where Maghe Mela is under way, to take a holy bath at the river. With Makar Sankranti celebrations commencing, the district administration is expecting more devotees on Today.

