Makar Sankranti: Thousands Throng Debghat Mela Amid Covid Surge

Jan. 15, 2022, 9:12 a.m.

Since Friday, thousands of devotees have been congregating at the bank of Naryani River flouting Covid norms. Several were spotted without masks and even taking the customary holy dip in the sea.

Amid the third wave of Covid, which is largely driven by the Omicron variant, lakhs of devotees arrived at Debghat where Maghe Mela is under way, to take a holy bath at the river. With Makar Sankranti celebrations commencing, the district administration is expecting more devotees on Today.

Since Friday, however, lakhs have been congregating at the mela ground flouting Covid norms, many of them without masks. Devotees were also spotted taking the customary holy dip in the river.

