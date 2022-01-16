COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 4534 New Cases 435 Recoveries And 3 Death

With 4534 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Sunday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked 853738.

According to the associate spokesperson of Ministry of Health and Population Dr. Samir Kumar Adhikary said in 12562 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 4534 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

The Ministry said that out of 2568ntigen tests done on the last day, the virus infection was detected in 427 people.

There are 25660 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, 1096 are admitted to various institutional isolation while 24564 patients are placed in home isolation.

Of the active patients, 122 are admitted to the ICU and 29 are under treatment with the ventilator facility.

Meanwhile 435 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 816438 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 96 per cent.

The MoHP on Sunday added 3 COVID-19 related fatality to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 11,620..