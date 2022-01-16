Himalaya Flies Nepal’s First Humanitarian Flight To Kabul

Moving one step ahead in its CSR undertakings to support the nation, Himalaya Airlines operated its first humanitarian flight to Kabul, Afghanistan today, carrying 9.7 tons (9715 kg) of relief materials upon request of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Nepal. Adhering to its CSR commitments, Himalaya has contributed a total of USD 106,850.00 equivalent to Rupees 1.25 crores approximately to the noble cause by operating the flight free of cost.

Himalaya’s Airbus 319-115, 9N AJK took off to Kabul today at 09.17hrswith the humanitarian aid of essential medicines, clothing, shoes, blankets cutlery etc. The 15 member delegation onboard included officials from Ministry of Foreign Affairs, representatives of business organizations and media houses and Honorary Counsels.

During the Press Meet held at the airport prior to the flight departure, Dr. Narayan Khadka, the Honorable Minister of Foreign Affairs, addressed the media to brief about the Humanitarian Mission, “Extending helping hand to the people of Afghanistan during the humanitarian crisis, by way of relief support supplies is the moral responsibility of Nepal. We hope this special mission helps to build the image of Nepal.”

Later before the departure of the flight, Mr. Zhou Enyong, President of Himalaya Airlines, mentioned that it was a great honor to be asked by the Government of Nepal to operate this charity flighty for humanitarian support to the people of Afghanistan. Vijay Shrestha, Vice President, Himalaya Airlines stated “We are glad to stand by the people irrespective of borders and boundariesand would stand by the Government of Nepal for extending possible assistance in such humanitarian missions.”

Flight H9 5931 landed at the Kabul International Airport at 11:08 hrs. (local time) and the relief materials will be handed over to the officials of United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) at the United Nation’s lounge located at the Kabul International Airport. The aircraft then would turn around by 14:45 hrs (local time) and shall land at TIA at 17:12hrs on the same day.