Weather Forecast For January 16

Weather Forecast For January 16

Jan. 16, 2022, 7:42 a.m.

There are chances of light snowfall at one or two According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be generally cloudy in Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and partly to generally cloudy in Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province and partly cloudy in the rest of the Province. There are chances of light snowfall at one or two

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

India Logs Over 268,834 Cases, 402 Deaths In A Day
Jan 16, 2022
India’s Position On The India-Nepal Boundary Is Well Known, Consistent And Unambiguous: Embassy Of India
Jan 15, 2022
Kathmandu Valley Logs 2219 COVID-19 Cases
Jan 15, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 3703 New Cases 350 Recoveries And 4 Death
Jan 15, 2022
Makar Sankranti: Thousands Throng Debghat Mela Amid Covid Surge
Jan 15, 2022

More on Weather

Weather Forecast For January 15 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 1 hour ago
Weather Forecast For January 13 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 1 hour ago
Weather Forecast For January 12 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 2 hours ago
Weather Forecast For January 11 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 1 hour ago
Weather Forecast For January 10 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 2 hours ago
Weather Forecast For January 9 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week ago

The Latest

Nepal To Administer Booster Dose From Today By Agencies Jan 16, 2022
Army Will Prevent Any Attempts To Unilaterally Change The Status Quo Along The Borders: Indian Army chief Naravane: By Agencies Jan 16, 2022
India Logs Over 268,834 Cases, 402 Deaths In A Day By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 16, 2022
Tsunami Caused By Volcanic Eruption Hit Tonga By Agencies Jan 16, 2022
India’s Position On The India-Nepal Boundary Is Well Known, Consistent And Unambiguous: Embassy Of India By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 15, 2022
Conflict Of Interest In Public Institutions In Nepal By Dr. Prabin Manandhar Jan 15, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 11, Jan.07, 2022 (Poush 23,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 10, Dec.24, 2021 (Poush 09,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 09, Dec.10, 2021 (Mangshir 24,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 08, Nov. 19, 2021 (Mangshir 03, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75