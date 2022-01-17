COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 5747 New Cases 547 Recoveries And 3 Death

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 5747 New Cases 547 Recoveries And 3 Death

Jan. 17, 2022, 4:43 p.m.

With 5747 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Monday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked 859485.

According to the associate spokesperson of Ministry of Health and Population Dr. Samir Kumar Adhikary said in 14017 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 5747 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

The Ministry said that out of 3459 antigen tests done on the last day, the virus infection was detected in 547 people.

There are 30877 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, 1172 are admitted to various institutional isolation while 29705 patients are placed in home isolation.

Of the active patients, 139 are admitted to the ICU and 26 are under treatment with the ventilator facility.

Meanwhile 547 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 816985 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 96 per cent.

The MoHP on Monday added 3 COVID-19 related fatality to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 11,623..

