Kathmandu Valley Logs 3939 COVID-19 Cases

Jan. 17, 2022, 4:44 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 3939 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 14017 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 3939 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Of the new 3939 infections, 2943 in Kathmandu, 201 Bhaktapur, and 795 in Lalitpur.

With 5747 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Monday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked 859485.

