India Reports 258089 Covid-19 Cases

India Reports 258089 Covid-19 Cases

Jan. 18, 2022, 8:04 a.m.

India’s Covid-19 infections rose by 2,58,089 in the past 24 hours, taking the overall tally to 37.38 million; Maharashtra logs 122 new Omicron cases, 287 detected in Karnataka.

India may begin inoculating children in the 12-14 age group against Covid-19 in March as the 15-18 population is likely to get fully vaccinated by then, Dr N K Arora, chairman of the Covid-19 working group of NTAGI, said on Monday, according to news agency PTI. Of the estimated 7.4 crore (7,40,57,000) population in the 15-18 age bracket, over 3.45 crore have received the first dose of Covaxin so far and their second dose is due in 28 days. Once the 15-18 age group is covered, he said, the government is likely to take a policy decision for initiating the vaccination drive for the 12-14 age group in March. According to him, there is an estimated 7.5 crore population in the 12-14 age group.

Agencies

Province 2 Named Madhesh Province With Capital In Janakpurdham
Jan 18, 2022
Best Time To Invest In India: PM Modi
Jan 18, 2022
3 Die In Suspected Drone Attack In UAE
Jan 18, 2022
Tactical Guided Missiles Hit Test Target: North Korea
Jan 18, 2022
India Reports 271202 Fresh Covid-19 Cases
Jan 17, 2022

More on India

Best Time To Invest In India: PM Modi By Agencies 6 hours, 10 minutes ago
India Reports 271202 Fresh Covid-19 Cases By Agencies 1 day, 5 hours ago
Army Will Prevent Any Attempts To Unilaterally Change The Status Quo Along The Borders: Indian Army chief Naravane: By Agencies 2 days, 6 hours ago
India Logs Over 268,834 Cases, 402 Deaths In A Day By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 6 hours ago
India Reported 2,64,202 New Covid-19 Cases By Agencies 3 days, 5 hours ago
India Logged 247,417 New Coronavirus Infections By Agencies 4 days, 6 hours ago

The Latest

OFF-THE-RECORD TEA-TALK Need Of Pragmatism In Nepal’s Foreign Policy By THE BRAINSTORMER Jan 18, 2022
Gandak To Parasi 33 kV Double Circuit Transmission Line Completed By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 18, 2022
Province 2 Named Madhesh Province With Capital In Janakpurdham By Agencies Jan 18, 2022
3 Die In Suspected Drone Attack In UAE By Agencies Jan 18, 2022
Tactical Guided Missiles Hit Test Target: North Korea By Agencies Jan 18, 2022
Weather Forecast For January 18 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 18, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 11, Jan.07, 2022 (Poush 23,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 10, Dec.24, 2021 (Poush 09,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 09, Dec.10, 2021 (Mangshir 24,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 08, Nov. 19, 2021 (Mangshir 03, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75