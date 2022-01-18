Kathmandu Valley Logs 5549 COVID-19 Cases

Kathmandu Valley Logs 5549 COVID-19 Cases

Jan. 18, 2022, 4:39 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 5549 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 17872 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 5549 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Of the new 5549 infections, 4004 in Kathmandu, 570 Bhaktapur, and 975 in Lalitpur.

With 8730 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Tuesday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked 868215.

