COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 9502 New Cases 613 Recoveries And 4 Death

With 9502 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Wednesday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked 877717. This is the single highest case reported in Nepal so far,

According to the associate spokesperson of the Ministry of Health and Population, Dr. Samir Kumar Adhikary said in 1878 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 9502 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

The Ministry said that out of 5351 antigen tests done on the last day, the virus infection was detected in 1850 people.

There are 47929 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, 1414 are admitted to various institutional isolation while 46515 patients are placed in home isolation.

Of the active patients,169 are admitted to the ICU and 28 are under treatment with the ventilator facility.

Meanwhile, 613 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 818160 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 96 percent.

The MoHP on Tuesday added 4 COVID-19 related fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 11,628..