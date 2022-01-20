Kathmandu Valley Logs 6981 COVID-19 Cases

Jan. 20, 2022, 5:44 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 6981 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 18078 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 6663 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Of the new 6981 infections, 5001 in Kathmandu, 850 Bhaktapur, and 1130 in Lalitpur.

With 9502 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Wednesday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked 877717. This is the single heighest case reported in Nepal so far,

