COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 8815 New Cases 766 Recoveries And 3 Death

With 8815 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Friday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked 896584.

According to the Ministry of Health and Population said in 18618 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR), a total of 8815 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2 in 24 hours.

The Ministry said that out of 4474 antigen tests done on the last day, the virus infection was detected in 1888 people.

There are 65374 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, 1640 are admitted to various institutional isolation while 63734 patients are placed in home isolation.

Of the active patients194 are admitted to the ICU and 35 are under treatment with the ventilator facility.

Meanwhile, 766 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 819575 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 90 percent.

The MoHP on Friday added 3 COVID-19 related fatality to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 11,635..