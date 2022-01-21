Kathmandu Valley To Enforce Odd-even Rule For All Vehicles From January 22

Kathmandu Valley To Enforce Odd-even Rule For All Vehicles From January 22

Jan. 21, 2022, 8:35 a.m.

Kathmandu, Lalitpur and Bhaktapur District Administrative Offices have issued several orders directed to contain Covid-19 including to enforce odd-even rules for public and private vehicles from 22 January in Kathmandu valley.

Officials said the odd and even rule applies also for the two-wheelers.

As per the decision, the vehicle with the even registration number can operate on the even dates and those with the odd registration number can operate on the odd dates according to the directive.

Nepal enforces an odd-even rule for vehicles in Kathmandu Valley as COVID-19 cases surge. As far as long route public transport is concerned, all long route buses are required to take antigen tests of passengers before boarding and buses are a bar to load passengers from the middle of the road.

According to the order, all people have to present a vaccination certificate mandatorily before taking public services. The order also says the party venue needs permission from DAOs of concerned districts to host marriage parties and other social activities limiting the number to 20. The party venues are asked to make arrangements for antigen tests before the entry of individuals.

aadesh_00012-1-730x1024.jpg

aadesh_00032-746x1024.jpg

aadesh_00022-746x1024.jpg

aadesh_00041-746x1024.jpg

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Nepal Makes Globally Renowned Progress In Child Stunting
Jan 21, 2022
Weather Forecast For January 21
Jan 21, 2022
Kathmandu Valley Logs 6981 COVID-19 Cases
Jan 20, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 10052 New Cases 649 Recoveries And 4 Death
Jan 20, 2022
TU Calls Off All the Ongoing Examinations From 23 January
Jan 20, 2022

More on News

UN Should Recognise Phobia Against Hindus, Buddhists, Sikhs: India By Agencies 8 hours, 33 minutes ago
TU Calls Off All the Ongoing Examinations From 23 January By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 23 hours, 27 minutes ago
PM Deuba Directed Concenred Officials To Supervise Examinations Conducted In Various Colleges By Agencies 23 hours, 38 minutes ago
Pashupati And Mankamana Temples Close For Worships By Agencies 2 days, 7 hours ago
Guna Airlines Flight To Pokhara Makes Emergency Landing At Kathmandu After Door Opened In Sky By Agencies 5 days ago
MOHA Restricts Entry Passes To Singha Durbar By Agencies 1 week, 1 day ago

The Latest

Nepal Makes Globally Renowned Progress In Child Stunting By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 21, 2022
Weather Will Improve From Today By Agencies Jan 21, 2022
India Confirms Over 300,000 New Cases Of Covid-19 By Agencies Jan 21, 2022
UNSC Holds Emergency Meeting On North Korea Missiles By Agencies Jan 21, 2022
Weather Forecast For January 21 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 21, 2022
Kathmandu Valley Logs 6981 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 20, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 11, Jan.07, 2022 (Poush 23,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 10, Dec.24, 2021 (Poush 09,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 09, Dec.10, 2021 (Mangshir 24,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 08, Nov. 19, 2021 (Mangshir 03, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75