Kathmandu Valley To Enforce Odd-even Rule For All Vehicles From January 22

Kathmandu, Lalitpur and Bhaktapur District Administrative Offices have issued several orders directed to contain Covid-19 including to enforce odd-even rules for public and private vehicles from 22 January in Kathmandu valley.

Officials said the odd and even rule applies also for the two-wheelers.

As per the decision, the vehicle with the even registration number can operate on the even dates and those with the odd registration number can operate on the odd dates according to the directive.

Nepal enforces an odd-even rule for vehicles in Kathmandu Valley as COVID-19 cases surge. As far as long route public transport is concerned, all long route buses are required to take antigen tests of passengers before boarding and buses are a bar to load passengers from the middle of the road.

According to the order, all people have to present a vaccination certificate mandatorily before taking public services. The order also says the party venue needs permission from DAOs of concerned districts to host marriage parties and other social activities limiting the number to 20. The party venues are asked to make arrangements for antigen tests before the entry of individuals.