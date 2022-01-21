UN Should Recognise Phobia Against Hindus, Buddhists, Sikhs: India

Referring to “emerging threats”, he said it is “essentially a move to categorise terrorism and violent extremism conducive to terrorism, based on the motivations behind such acts”.

Jan. 21, 2022, 7:49 a.m.

Emergence of new “religiophobia”, especially against Hindus, Buddhists and Sikhs, is a matter of serious concern and needs to be recognised, just like Christianophobia, Islamophobia and anti-semitism, to bring a balance in discussions on such issues, India said at the United Nations on Tuesday.

Speaking at the International Counter Terrorism Conference by Global Counter Terrorism Council on January 18, India’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations T S Tirumurti said, “In the past two years, several Member States, driven by their political, religious and other motivations, have been trying to label terrorism into categories such as racially and ethnically motivated violent extremism, violent nationalism, right wing extremism, etc.”

Referring to “emerging threats”, he said it is “essentially a move to categorise terrorism and violent extremism conducive to terrorism, based on the motivations behind such acts”.

Calling it a “dangerous” tendency, Tirumurti said this “goes against some of the accepted principles agreed to by all UN Member States in the recently adopted Global Counter-Terrorism Strategy, which clearly states that terrorism in all its forms and manifestations should be condemned and there cannot be any justification for any act of terrorism, whatsoever”.

Such actions, he said, “will take us back to the pre 9/11 era of labeling terrorists” as “my terrorists” and “your terrorists” and will “erase the collective gains we have made over the last two decades”.

In democracies, Tirumurti said, “right-wing and left-wing are part of the polity primarily because they come to power through the ballot reflecting the majority will of the people and also since democracy by definition contains a broad spectrum of ideologies and beliefs. We, therefore, need to be wary of providing a variety of classifications, which may militate against the concept of democracy itself”.

Such labels are being given “to so-called threats which are limited to certain national or regional contexts,” he said, adding that “extrapolation of such national or regional narratives into a global narrative is misleading and erroneous”.

“Such trends are neither global nor have any agreed global definition,” said Tirumurti, who took over as the Chair of UN’s 15-member counter-terrorism committee for 2022 beginning this month.

On religious phobias, Tirumurti said the UN has “highlighted some of them over the years, namely, those based on Islamophobia, Christianophobia and antisemitism – the three Abrahamic religions”, which are also mentioned in the Global Counter-Terrorism Strategy.

He said “new phobias, hatred or bias against other major religions of the world need to also be fully recognised”.

The emergence of contemporary forms of religiophobia, he said, “especially anti-Hindu, anti-Buddhist and anti-Sikh phobias is a matter of serious concern and needs the attention of the UN and all Member States to address this threat”. Only then “can we bring greater balance into our discussion on such topics”, he said.

In the last two decades, Tirumurti said, there has been considerable progress in combating terrorism but “we are recently witnessing a resurgence of terrorist activities both in their range and diversity as well as geographical space”.

Regarding the situation in Afghanistan, Tirumurti cautioned that the developments there are being closely watched in Africa by terrorists and radical groups.

Source: The Indian Express

Agencies

Weather Will Improve From Today
Jan 21, 2022
India Confirms Over 300,000 New Cases Of Covid-19
Jan 21, 2022
UNSC Holds Emergency Meeting On North Korea Missiles
Jan 21, 2022
PM Deuba Directed Concenred Officials To Supervise Examinations Conducted In Various Colleges
Jan 20, 2022
India Recorded 2,82,970 New Covid-19 Cases
Jan 20, 2022

More on News

Kathmandu Valley To Enforce Odd-even Rule For All Vehicles From January 22 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 7 hours, 48 minutes ago
TU Calls Off All the Ongoing Examinations From 23 January By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 23 hours, 28 minutes ago
PM Deuba Directed Concenred Officials To Supervise Examinations Conducted In Various Colleges By Agencies 23 hours, 39 minutes ago
Pashupati And Mankamana Temples Close For Worships By Agencies 2 days, 7 hours ago
Guna Airlines Flight To Pokhara Makes Emergency Landing At Kathmandu After Door Opened In Sky By Agencies 5 days ago
MOHA Restricts Entry Passes To Singha Durbar By Agencies 1 week, 1 day ago

The Latest

Nepal Makes Globally Renowned Progress In Child Stunting By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 21, 2022
Weather Will Improve From Today By Agencies Jan 21, 2022
India Confirms Over 300,000 New Cases Of Covid-19 By Agencies Jan 21, 2022
UNSC Holds Emergency Meeting On North Korea Missiles By Agencies Jan 21, 2022
Weather Forecast For January 21 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 21, 2022
Kathmandu Valley Logs 6981 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 20, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 11, Jan.07, 2022 (Poush 23,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 10, Dec.24, 2021 (Poush 09,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 09, Dec.10, 2021 (Mangshir 24,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 08, Nov. 19, 2021 (Mangshir 03, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75