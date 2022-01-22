India Reports Over 3.47 Lakh New Covid Cases

India Reports Over 3.47 Lakh New Covid Cases

Jan. 22, 2022, 8:04 a.m.

India reports over 3.47 lakh new Covid cases. However, Delhi and Mumbai continued to witness a dip in Covid cases on Friday, logging 10,756 and 5,008 single-day cases, respectively. While the positivity rate declined to 18.04 per cent in the national capital, Mumbai saw daily cases dipping for the third day in a row.

As far as the death toll is concerned, Delhi recorded 38 deaths due to Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, whereas Mumbai logged 12 fatalities. Delhi on Thursday had reported 12,306 Covid cases and 43 fatalities, while Mumbai had reported 5,708 cases and 12 fatalities.

Meanwhile, the Union Health Ministry said that isolation facility would not be mandatory for international travellers arriving from at-risk countries from January 22. In a statement, the ministry also said that they would still be required to undergo seven-day home quarantine. “If tested positive, their samples should be further sent for genomic testing at INSACOG laboratory network. They shall be treated/isolated as per laid down standard protocol,” it added.

In southern India, while Karnataka decided to withdraw weekend curfew, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin announced that there will be a complete lockdown in the state on January 23 due to rising Covid-19 cases

Source: The Indian Express

Agencies

