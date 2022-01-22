Weather Forecast For January 22

A Western Disturbance (WD) lies over Nepal. There will be generally to mostly cloudy in the country.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Generally to Mostly cloudy in Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and partly to generally cloudy in rest of the Provinces. Light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at one or two places of Province 1, Bagmati Province, Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province. Chances of light to moderate snowfall at some places of the high mountaineous region