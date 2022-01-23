Kathmandu Valley Logs 3791 COVID-19 Cases

Kathmandu Valley Logs 3791 COVID-19 Cases

Jan. 23, 2022, 4:52 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 3791 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 13377 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 3793 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Of the new 3793 infections, 2868 in Kathmandu, 321 Bhaktapur, and 602 in Lalitpur.

With 5598 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Sunday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked 910394.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 5598 New Cases 1416 Recoveries And 4 Death
Jan 23, 2022
China Hands Over Two Million Syringes As Grant To Nepal
Jan 23, 2022
Weather Forecast For January 23
Jan 23, 2022
Kathmandu Valley Logs 5306 COVID-19 Cases
Jan 22, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 8212 New Cases 708 Recoveries And 16 Death
Jan 22, 2022

More on Health

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 5598 New Cases 1416 Recoveries And 4 Death By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 hours, 38 minutes ago
Omicron Has Changed The Shape Of The Pandemic. Will it end it for good? By CNN 1 day, 5 hours ago
Kathmandu Valley Logs 5306 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 6 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 8212 New Cases 708 Recoveries And 16 Death By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 6 hours ago
Nano Bubbles In Blood Of Covid Patients Could Treat, Prevent Infection With Coronavirus Variants By Agencies 1 day, 15 hours ago
Kathmandu Valley Logs 4899 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 6 hours ago

The Latest

Lichchhavi-Era Statue At Balkumari Temple Stolen By Agencies Jan 23, 2022
China Hands Over Two Million Syringes As Grant To Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 23, 2022
India Reports 3.37 Lakh New Cases By Agencies Jan 23, 2022
J&K Statehood After Normalcy Returns, Polls After Delimitation Completed: Amit Shah By Agencies Jan 23, 2022
New Cases Of Coronavirus Remain High In US By Agencies Jan 23, 2022
Two Years Since China Placed Lockdown On Wuhan By Agencies Jan 23, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 11, Jan.07, 2022 (Poush 23,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 10, Dec.24, 2021 (Poush 09,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 09, Dec.10, 2021 (Mangshir 24,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 08, Nov. 19, 2021 (Mangshir 03, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75