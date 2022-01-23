Kathmandu Valley Logs 3791 COVID-19 Cases

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 3791 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 13377 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 3793 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Of the new 3793 infections, 2868 in Kathmandu, 321 Bhaktapur, and 602 in Lalitpur.

With 5598 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Sunday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked 910394.