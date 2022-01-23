Weather Forecast For January 23

Jan. 23, 2022, 7:27 a.m.

There will be generally to mostly cloudy throughout the country

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Generally to Mostly cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and light rain at a few places of rest of the provinces. There are possibility of light to moderate snowfall at many places of the western high mountaineous region and at some places of the eastern and central high mountaineous regions.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

China Hands Over Two Million Syringes As Grant To Nepal
Jan 23, 2022
Kathmandu Valley Logs 5306 COVID-19 Cases
Jan 22, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 8212 New Cases 708 Recoveries And 16 Death
Jan 22, 2022
Kishida, Biden Discuss Security
Jan 22, 2022
Weather Forecast For January 22
Jan 22, 2022

