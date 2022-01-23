Weather Forecast For January 23

There will be generally to mostly cloudy throughout the country
According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Generally to Mostly cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and light rain at a few places of rest of the provinces. There are possibility of light to moderate snowfall at many places of the western high mountaineous region and at some places of the eastern and central high mountaineous regions.
