Weather Forecast For January 24

Jan. 24, 2022, 7:18 a.m.

There will be generally to mostly cloudy throughout the country

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be generally to mostly cloudy in Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and partly to generally cloudy in rest of the Provinces. Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at some places of Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and light rain is likely to occur at a few places of rest of the provinces.

There are chances of light snowfall at some places of the high mountaineous region.

