COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 9432 New Cases 3040 Recoveries And 8 Death

Jan. 25, 2022, 5 p.m.

With 9432 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Tuesday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked 927880.

According to the Ministry of Health and Population, in 18105 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR), a total of 9432 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2 in 24 hours.

The Ministry said that out of 7806 antigen tests done on the last day, the virus infection was detected in 2576 people.

There are 88934 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which,1817 are admitted to various institutional isolation while 87117 patients are placed in home isolation.

Of the active patients240 are admitted to the ICU and 44 are under treatment with the ventilator facility.

Meanwhile 3040 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 827279 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 89.2 per cent.

The MoHP on Tuesday added 8 COVID-19 related fatality to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 11,667..

