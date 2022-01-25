Kathmandu Valley Logs 6172 COVID-19 Cases

Kathmandu Valley Logs 6172 COVID-19 Cases

Jan. 25, 2022, 5:06 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 6172 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley. This is the highest number of cases confirmed so far in Kathmandu Valley.

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 18105 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 6172 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Of the new 6172 infections, 4875 in Kathmandu, 515 Bhaktapur, and 782 in Lalitpur.

With 9432 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Tuesday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked 927880.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Nepal Government And JICA Signed A Loan Agreement
Jan 25, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 9432 New Cases 3040 Recoveries And 8 Death
Jan 25, 2022
Japan Provides Over 10 Billion Rupees To Nepal
Jan 25, 2022
World Bank-financed Moderna Vaccines Arrive In Nepal
Jan 25, 2022
Weather Forecast For January 25
Jan 25, 2022

More on Health

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 9432 New Cases 3040 Recoveries And 8 Death By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 11 hours, 3 minutes ago
COVID-19 Emergency Could End This Year: WHO By Agencies 18 hours, 53 minutes ago
Kathmandu Valley Logs 4676 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 11 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 8054 New Cases 2540 Recoveries And 4 Death By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 11 hours ago
High Number Of Omicron Mutations Render Antibodies Ineffective - Study By Agencies 1 day, 20 hours ago
Kathmandu Valley Logs 3791 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 11 hours ago

The Latest

Nepal Government And JICA Signed A Loan Agreement By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 25, 2022
Japan Provides Over 10 Billion Rupees To Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 25, 2022
World Bank-financed Moderna Vaccines Arrive In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 25, 2022
International Customs Day 2022: Scaling Up Customs Digital Transformation By Shanker Man Singh Jan 25, 2022
Nepal’s Trade Deficit Reaches Rs. 880bn By Agencies Jan 25, 2022
India Records 306,064 New Covid-19 Cases By Agencies Jan 25, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 11, Jan.07, 2022 (Poush 23,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 10, Dec.24, 2021 (Poush 09,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 09, Dec.10, 2021 (Mangshir 24,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 08, Nov. 19, 2021 (Mangshir 03, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75