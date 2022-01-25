Kathmandu Valley Logs 6172 COVID-19 Cases

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 6172 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley. This is the highest number of cases confirmed so far in Kathmandu Valley.
The Ministry of Health and Population said in 18105 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 6172 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.
Of the new 6172 infections, 4875 in Kathmandu, 515 Bhaktapur, and 782 in Lalitpur.
With 9432 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Tuesday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked 927880.
VOL. 15, No. 11, Jan.07, 2022 (Poush 23,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75
VOL. 15, No. 10, Dec.24, 2021 (Poush 09,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75
VOL. 15, No. 09, Dec.10, 2021 (Mangshir 24,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75