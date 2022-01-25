Kathmandu Valley Logs 6172 COVID-19 Cases

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 6172 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley. This is the highest number of cases confirmed so far in Kathmandu Valley.

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 18105 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 6172 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Of the new 6172 infections, 4875 in Kathmandu, 515 Bhaktapur, and 782 in Lalitpur.

With 9432 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Tuesday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked 927880.