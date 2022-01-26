British Council Nepal Awarded ISA To 107 Nepalese Schools

British Council Nepal awarded International School Award to 107 schools in Nepal, at the virtual award ceremony held on 25 January 2020. This award is endorsed by the Center for Education and Human Resource Development (CEHRD) and this is the 9th year that Nepali Schools are being awarded through this programme.

Under the British Council's Connecting Classroom project, the ISA award ceremony awarded 54 schools from 19 districts from ISA 2019-20 batch and 53 schools from 20 districts from ISA 2020-21.

The award-winning schools were addressed by the Chief Guest, Mr. Choodamani Paudel Director General, CEHRD; Amy Lightfoot, Regional Education and Academic Lead, South Asia British Council, and Ms Shahida MacDougall, Country Director, British Council Nepal.

The ceremony had 54 schools from 19 districts from ISA 2019-20 batch and 53 schools from 20 districts from ISA 2020-21 batch announced as full award recipient who are now eligible to use the coveted International School Award kite mark along with their school logo on all the official promotional materials for a period of three years.

The award ceremony was jointly organized for the remaining 2019-20 batch of schools who could not complete their projects due to school closure in 2020 and to schools from 2020-21 batch of ISA programme. The trophy and certificates of merits will be sent to the schools. A total of 174 schools from all over Nepal had submitted their dossiers out of 210 schools initially working on International School Award in 2019-20 and 2020-21 batch.

Ms Shahida MacDougall, Country Director, British Council Nepal at the ceremony shared, ‘Education is an integral and vital tool to ensure the functioning and prosperity of a society; it holds the key to the future by enabling the next generation to grow. That’s why British Council believes that young people should be able to have the opportunity to enhance their skills, knowledge and networks to become truly global citizens, learning, adapting and working across borders and without boundaries. We are helping to achieve this through our work in Education through programmes like Connecting Classrooms, and we have been working in partnership with the Government of Nepal and school sector both in the UK and Nepal for a long time, to achieve Nepal’s objectives of quality education and enhancement of educational opportunities’.

The British Council offers the ISA as an accreditation framework for schools to record and evaluate their international work and embed it into the curriculum. ISA acts as a benchmark that ascertains schools as having an outstanding level of support for:

Nurturing global citizenship in young people •

Enriching teaching and learning The ISA approach to school development is holistic and mirrors the curriculum-based project work approach to encourage the teachers to use with their students. It is a rigorous and evidence-based process. It encourages the leaders to foster team building, innovation, and project management. ISA is content free, and schools are encouraged to embed it within their own curriculum. ISA gives context to practice new skills in Information & Communications Technology (ICT) and pedagogy in a safe and structured manner. Participating in briefings and workshops, online community and the award ceremony brings together a large number of schools across the country fostering a rich exchange of ideas and creating a vibrant community of education professionals. Evaluation process A team of representatives from the British Council, Department of Education and Curriculum Development Centre is developed. The dossiers or the portfolio of evidence submitted by the participating schools are evaluated and school visits are organised to see the authenticity of the work and learning outcomes in the children. With the evidences submitted and the outcome of school visits, the schools are granted the award. Note to Editors About the British Council The British Council is the UK’s international organisation for cultural relations and educational opportunities. We create friendly knowledge and understanding between the people of the UK and other countries. Using the UK’s cultural resources, we make a positive contribution to the countries we work with – changing lives by creating opportunities, building connections and engendering trust. We work with over 100 countries across the world in the fields of arts and culture, English language, education and civil society. Each year we reach over 20 million people face-to-face and more than 500 million people online, via broadcasts and publications. Founded in 1934, we are a UK charity governed by Royal Charter and a UK public body. The majority of our income is raised delivering a range of projects and contracts in English teaching and examinations, education and development contracts and from partnerships with public and private organizations. Eighteen per cent of our funding is received from the UK government. 5 About Connecting Classroom Project Connecting Classrooms, a project implemented by British Council and co-funded by FCDO, is designed to help young people develop the knowledge, skills and values to live and work in a globalized economy, and makes a positive contribution locally and globally. The programme, running from 2018-2022, will build the capacity of 45,000 teachers and 12,000 school leaders worldwide to support them to integrate a range of core skills into the curriculum. Connecting Classrooms aims to improve teaching in both the UK and Nepal in the following key areas: • Professional development for teachers and school leaders • Sustainable partnerships between schools in the UK and Nepal • Professional dialogue opportunities for policy makers • Awards to schools which are successful in equipping young people with the knowledge and skills to live and work in a globalized economy; • Online access to high quality resources to support teachers in delivering improved learning outcomes for young people.

List of The Schools

The list of full award accredited schools include Adarsha Janapremi English Secondary School Bhaktapur,Blue Star English Secondary School Nawalparasi ,Bright Future Secondary School Kathmandu, Continental English Boarding Secondary School Nawalpur, Damkada Model Secondary School Palpa, Daunne English Boarding Secondary School Nawalparasi, Dhankuta Boarding school Dhankuta, East Horizon English School Jhapa, Elixir Academy Kathmandu

Likewise, Emmanuel English Boarding School Sunsari, Galaxy English School Nawalparasi, Global Educare Academy Jhapa, Gyan Sindhu Secondary School Dang, Intellectual Academy Rupandehi ,Heaven English school Rupandehi ,Koshi Saint James Secondary School Sunsari ,Lilliput Premier Elementary School Morang, Marigold English Boarding School Bhaktapur, Modern Boarding Secondary School Bhaktapur, Monastic SEBS Dhanusha, Moon light Academy Nawalpur, Nepal APF School Kathmandu, New Environment English Secondary School Butwal ,Nexus International Academy Kathmandu,Oxford Secondary School Rupandehi ,Palpa Paragon English Boarding School Palpa, Phaktanglung Education Foundation Jhapa accredited,Pragati Sikshya Sadan Lalitpur, Pragyan Pathshala Surkhet , Prithvi Secondary School Nawalparasi, Saraswoti Niketan School Nawalparasi , Satyawati Secondary School Tanahun, Shining English Secondary School Nawalparasi and Shree Adhunik Rastriya Secondary School Makwanpur .

Similarly, Shree Shiva Secondary School Surkhet , Shree Shivapuri Secondary School Kathmandu , Siddhababa Secondary School Gulmi ,Siddhartha English Boarding Secondary School Rupandehi , Small Heart Academy Nawalparasi , Smarika Samudayik Boarding School Jhapa , Spring Dell Academy Banke ,Sri Sri Ravishankar Vidya Mandir Morang , Srijana Gyansagar Secondary School Kathmandu accredited , Hamro Pahunch Secondary School Dang , Akshara School Kathmandu , Apex School Rupandehi , Bhaktapur NIST School Bhaktapur , Creative Academy Kathmandu reaccredited , Gaidakot English School Nawalparasi , Gurukul Academy Dang , International Joseph Public School Kathmandu , Kalika Manavgyan Secondary School Rupandehi , Mount Valley English School Palpa , Reliance Public School. Kathmandu reaccredited

2020-2023 3 ISA 2020-21 batch

Arunodaya English School Bhaktapur , Asphodel Public School Kathmandu , Bal Raman Batika Montessori Pre-School Kathmandu , Bhimodaya Secondary school Chitwan , Buddha Deep English Boarding Secondary School Rupandehi , Children Herald Academy Kathmandu , City Montessori Kathmandu , Dhading Boarding Secondary School Dhading , Eurokids Kadanghari School Kathmandu ,Fairy's World ECD Montessori School Lalitpur ,Ghataraj Memorial School Kathmandu Hillbert English Boarding School Kapilvastu , Himalaya Secondary School Sankhuwasabha , Himalayan Ma Vi Sankhuwasabha , Kids Paradise Bhaktapur , Kids School Kathmandu , Kinderjoy Montessori School Lalitpur , Little Flower School Chitwan , Manasalu Public Secondary School Kathmandu and Manimukunda Secondary School Rupandehi

Similarly, Marigold English Boarding School Dang , Milestone Preschool Kathmandu , Modern English Secondary School Bhaktapur , Narayani English Public School Chitwan , Navajeewan Educational Academy Kathmandu, Nawadurga Basic School Nawalpur accredited 2021-2024 27 Nawalpur Academy Nawalpur , New Kibou Boarding School Dhading , Oasis English Boarding School Nawalparasi , Prabhat English Boarding High School Rupandehi ,Radiant Montessori English School Kailali , Redstar English Boarding School Morang , Rosemary Idol Boarding School Kathmandu accredited , Saugaat Montessori School Kathmandu , Shree Janakalyan Secondary School Nawalpur , Shree Tribhuwan Bal Secondary Nawalpur , Shuvatara 3 Angels Mission School Kaski , Sparkle International School Nuwakot , Sun Shine Boarding Secondary School Rupandehi , Unique Academy Secondary English School. Sunsari , Vinayak Shiksha Niketan English Secondary School Bhaktapur , Whitefield Secondary School Kathmandu accredited ,Euro School Chhauni Kathmandu , Him Rashmi High School Kathmandu , Jhapa Model English School Jhapa Learning Realm International (L.R.I.) School Kathmandu ,Mount View English Boarding School Bhaktapur , Nabin Audhyogic Kadar Badahur Rita Secoandary School Rupandehi , Sanskriti International School Kathmandu , Capitanio School Palpa , Sudesha School Lalitpur , The Celebration Co-Ed Kathmandu and Vidya Sagar English Secondary School Kavre .