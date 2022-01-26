COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 5571 New Cases 4433 Recoveries And 5 Death

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 5571 New Cases 4433 Recoveries And 5 Death

Jan. 26, 2022, 5:08 p.m.

With 5571 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Wednesday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked 933451

According to the Ministry of Health and Population, in 13549 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR), a total of 5571 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2 in 24 hours.

The Ministry said that out of 6810 antigen tests done on the last day, the virus infection was detected in 2885 people.

There are 90067 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which,1819 are admitted to various institutional isolation while 88248 patients are placed in home isolation.

Of the active patients251 are admitted to the ICU and 48 are under treatment with the ventilator facility.

Meanwhile 4433 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. The total number of recover person is now 831712Nepal has now recorded 827279 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 89.25 per cent.

The MoHP on Sunday added 5 COVID-19 related fatality to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 11,672..

