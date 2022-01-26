Weather Forecast For January 26

Jan. 26, 2022, 7:12 a.m.

There are chances of light snowfall at some places of the high mountaineous region.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light rain is possible at a few places of Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and at one or two places of rest of the provinces. There are chances of light snowfall at some places of the high mountainous region.

