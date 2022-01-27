Ambassador Dhakal Presented The Letter Of Credence

Ambassador Dhakal Presented The Letter Of Credence

Jan. 27, 2022, 8:52 a.m.

Ganesh Dhakal presented the Letters of Credence to King of Cambodia Preah Bat Samdech Preah Boromneath Norodom Sihamoni as non-resident Ambassador of Nepal to the Kingdom of Cambodia amidst a special ceremony held at the Royal Palace, Phnom Penh.

272785549_10158849652279538_8316100613072238801_n.jpg

After presenting his letter of credence, he called upon Samdech Kralahom Sor Kheng, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior of Cambodia yesterday. “Our discussion was focused on the promotion of cultural tourism through air-connectivity,” writes ambassador Dhakal.

Ambassador Dhakal is residential ambassador to Thailand.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

