COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 5816 New Cases 5292 Recoveries And 15 Death

With 5816 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Thrusday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked 939267.

According to the Ministry of Health and Population, in 15736 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR), a total of 5816 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2 in 24 hours.

The Ministry said that out of 6072 antigen tests done on the last day, the virus infection was detected in 2201 people.

There are 90576 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which,1819 are admitted to various institutional isolation while 88248 patients are placed in home isolation.

Of the active patients251 are admitted to the ICU and 48 are under treatment with the ventilator facility.

Meanwhile 5292 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. The total number of recover person is now 837004 Nepal has now recorded 827279 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 89.25 per cent.

The MoHP on Thursday added 15 COVID-19 related fatality to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 11,687..