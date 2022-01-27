Weather Forecast For January 27

Jan. 27, 2022, 7:10 a.m.

There are chances of light snowfall at some places of the high mountaineous region.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly to generally cloudy in the hill areas of Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and and mainly fair in rest of the country. There are light rain is possible at a few places of the hilly regions of Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province.

