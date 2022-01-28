Kathmandu Valley Logs 2940 COVID-19 Cases

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 2940 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 13791 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 3143 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Of the new 2940 infections, 2153 in Kathmandu, 268 Bhaktapur, and 519 in Lalitpur.

With 4870 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Friday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked 944074.