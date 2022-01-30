Kathmandu Valley Logs 1778 COVID-19 Cases

Kathmandu Valley Logs 1778 COVID-19 Cases

Jan. 30, 2022, 7:14 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 1820 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 9918 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 1778 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Of the new 1778 infections, 1232 in Kathmandu, 167 Bhaktapur, and 379 in Lalitpur.

With 3049 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Sunday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked 950441.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

PHDCCI's India-Nepal Centre Hosted India-Nepal Startup Summit 2022
Jan 30, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 3049 New Cases, 6359 Recoveries And 32 Deaths
Jan 30, 2022
Weather Forecast For January 30
Jan 30, 2022
Kathmandu Valley Logs 1820 COVID-19 Cases
Jan 29, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 3318 New Cases 5912 Recoveries And 6 Death s
Jan 29, 2022

More on Health

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 3049 New Cases, 6359 Recoveries And 32 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 11 hours, 5 minutes ago
Kathmandu Valley Logs 1820 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 10 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 3318 New Cases 5912 Recoveries And 6 Death s By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 10 hours ago
New MERS-Related Virus NeoCoV May Be More Lethal, Transmissible – Study By Agencies 1 day, 19 hours ago
Kathmandu Valley Logs 2940 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 10 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 4870 New Cases 5432 Recoveries And 10 Death By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 10 hours ago

The Latest

Political Economy Of Slower Population Growth In Nepal By Dr. Prabin Manandhar Jan 30, 2022
PHDCCI's India-Nepal Centre Hosted India-Nepal Startup Summit 2022 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 30, 2022
Export Of Nepali Goods Via Birgunj Customs Increases By 186% By Agencies Jan 30, 2022
Five Party Coalition Agrees To Hold Local Polls By Mid-June By Agencies Jan 30, 2022
India Reports 235,532 New Covid-19 cases with 871 Deaths By Agencies Jan 30, 2022
Beijing On Alert For COVID Risks By Agencies Jan 30, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 11, Jan.07, 2022 (Poush 23,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 10, Dec.24, 2021 (Poush 09,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 09, Dec.10, 2021 (Mangshir 24,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 08, Nov. 19, 2021 (Mangshir 03, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75