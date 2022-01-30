Kathmandu Valley Logs 1778 COVID-19 Cases

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 1820 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 9918 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 1778 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Of the new 1778 infections, 1232 in Kathmandu, 167 Bhaktapur, and 379 in Lalitpur.

With 3049 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Sunday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked 950441.