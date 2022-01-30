Weather Forecast For January 30

There will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly areas of Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province.
According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly to generally cloudy in the hill areas of Province 1, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province and partly cloudy in the rest of the country.
There will be partly to generally cloudy in the hill areas of Province 1, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province and partly cloudy in the rest of the country. There are Chances of light snowfall at one or two places of the high mountaineous region tonight.
