Weather Forecast For January 30

Weather Forecast For January 30

Jan. 30, 2022, 8:12 a.m.

There will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly areas of Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly to generally cloudy in the hill areas of Province 1, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province and partly cloudy in the rest of the country.

There will be partly to generally cloudy in the hill areas of Province 1, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province and partly cloudy in the rest of the country. There are Chances of light snowfall at one or two places of the high mountaineous region tonight. .

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 3049 New Cases And 6359 Recoveries
Jan 30, 2022
Kathmandu Valley Logs 1820 COVID-19 Cases
Jan 29, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 3318 New Cases 5912 Recoveries And 6 Death s
Jan 29, 2022
Weather Forecast For January 29
Jan 29, 2022
Kathmandu Valley Logs 2940 COVID-19 Cases
Jan 28, 2022

More on Weather

Weather Forecast For January 29 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 11 hours ago
Weather Forecast For January 28 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 12 hours ago
Weather Forecast For January 27 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 11 hours ago
Weather Forecast For January 26 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 11 hours ago
Weather Forecast For January 25 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 10 hours ago
Weather Forecast For January 24 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 11 hours ago

The Latest

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 3049 New Cases And 6359 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 30, 2022
Export Of Nepali Goods Via Birgunj Customs Increases By 186% By Agencies Jan 30, 2022
Five Party Coalition Agrees To Hold Local Polls By Mid-June By Agencies Jan 30, 2022
India Reports 235,532 New Covid-19 cases with 871 Deaths By Agencies Jan 30, 2022
Beijing On Alert For COVID Risks By Agencies Jan 30, 2022
North Korea Fired Ballistic Missile By Agencies Jan 30, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 11, Jan.07, 2022 (Poush 23,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 10, Dec.24, 2021 (Poush 09,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 09, Dec.10, 2021 (Mangshir 24,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 08, Nov. 19, 2021 (Mangshir 03, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75