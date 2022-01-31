Kathmandu Valley Logs 1721 COVID-19 Cases

Kathmandu Valley Logs 1721 COVID-19 Cases

Jan. 31, 2022, 5:48 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 1721 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 10368 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 1721 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Of the new 1721 infections, 1361 in Kathmandu, 90 Bhaktapur, and 271 in Lalitpur.

With 3472 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Monday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked 953919.

LIATILE PUTSOA

UNITED NATIONS MISSION IN SOUTH SUDAN UNMISS

As Monsoon Looks Active, More Rain Across Nepal
Jul 01, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 710 New Cases, 1175 Recovery And 12Deaths
Dec 19, 2020
Prime Minister Of Qatar Assures Nepal To Take Care Nepali Citizens
Apr 24, 2020
Nepali Congress Urges Government To Prevent Spreading Coronavirus
Jan 26, 2020
Police Arrests Two Teenagers Allegedly Raping Girl In Banepa
Feb 12, 2019

More on Health

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 3472 New Cases 8191 Recoveries And 8 Death s By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 hours, 8 minutes ago
Japan And UNICEF Join Hands To Strengthen Vaccine Cold Chain In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 7 hours, 1 minute ago
Kathmandu Valley Logs 1778 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 3 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 3049 New Cases, 6359 Recoveries And 32 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 6 hours ago
Kathmandu Valley Logs 1820 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 5 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 3318 New Cases 5912 Recoveries And 6 Death s By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 5 hours ago

The Latest

Decade-long Initiatives On EbA By Batu Uprety Jan 31, 2022
Melamchi Water Will Be Distributed From April 14: Minister Chaudhary By Agencies Jan 31, 2022
India Reported 234,281 New Covid-19 Cases, Delhi Officials Claimed Worst Over By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 31, 2022
Russia Challenges NATO On Security Commitment By Agencies Jan 31, 2022
North Korea Confirms Launch Of Hwasong-12 Missile By Agencies Jan 31, 2022
Weather Forecast For January 31 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 31, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 11, Jan.07, 2022 (Poush 23,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 10, Dec.24, 2021 (Poush 09,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 09, Dec.10, 2021 (Mangshir 24,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 08, Nov. 19, 2021 (Mangshir 03, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75