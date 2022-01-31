Kathmandu Valley Logs 1721 COVID-19 Cases

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 1721 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 10368 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 1721 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Of the new 1721 infections, 1361 in Kathmandu, 90 Bhaktapur, and 271 in Lalitpur.

With 3472 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Monday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked 953919.